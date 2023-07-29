Mega Millions jackpot passes $1 billion after no one draws all 6 winning numbers

The Mega Millions jackpot grew to a whopping $1.05 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night's draw. The last winning ticket was sold on April 18.

The next drawing for the grand prize, which is currently equal to the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot to date, is on Tuesday. A lump-sum payment would be an estimated $528 million.

Friday's jackpot was $940 million, and had been growing steadily, finally passing the $1 billion mark after 29 straight draws without someone matching all six winning numbers.

Just last week, a winning ticket for a $1.08 billion Powerball drawing was sold in Los Angeles, but the winner is still unknown.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions are slim — just about 1 in 302.6 million.

The largest Mega Millions winning jackpot was sold in South Carolina in 2018 — a massive $1.537 billion.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.