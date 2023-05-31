Debt ceiling deal made it out of the rules committee and heads to the House floor
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with GOP strategist Brendan Buck about the path forward for the debt ceiling deal that's heading to the House floor today.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with GOP strategist Brendan Buck about the path forward for the debt ceiling deal that's heading to the House floor today.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.