© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today and you could win a trip to Portugal!

Debt ceiling deal made it out of the rules committee and heads to the House floor

Published May 31, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT

NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with GOP strategist Brendan Buck about the path forward for the debt ceiling deal that's heading to the House floor today.

Copyright 2023 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.