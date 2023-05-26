© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today and you could win a trip to Portugal!

One journalist's experience of being drawn into one of the largest Jan. 6 trials

WNYC Radio | By Micah Loewinger
Published May 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT

A recording of audio of Oath Keeper Jessica Watkins from a walkie-talkie app called Zello became a key piece of evidence in Watkins' trial.

Copyright 2023 WNYC

Micah Loewinger

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.