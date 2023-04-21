© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

1 pharmacist in Vermont provides lethal medications that hasten a patient's death

Published April 21, 2023 at 5:10 AM EDT

One pharmacist in Vermont is the only one in the state who provides what's called "medical aid in dying" to terminally ill people who choose it.

