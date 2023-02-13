Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the U.S. has changed its laws on prosecuting war crimes
The U.S. has new laws that could make it easier to prosecute war crimes in other countries — something spurred by the war in Ukraine.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The U.S. has new laws that could make it easier to prosecute war crimes in other countries — something spurred by the war in Ukraine.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.