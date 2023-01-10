An oil and gas lease sale in Alaska may indicate a shift in energy firms' priorities
In Alaska, the Cook Inlet oil and gas lease auction brought in just one bidder. It may be a signal of what's to come with leases in the region.
Copyright 2023 NPR
In Alaska, the Cook Inlet oil and gas lease auction brought in just one bidder. It may be a signal of what's to come with leases in the region.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.