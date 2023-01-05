Russia's Putin ordered a temporary cease-fire in Ukraine during Orthodox Christmas
Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed his country's Defense Minister to order a temporary cease-fire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas.
Copyright 2023 NPR
