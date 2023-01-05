© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Russia's Putin ordered a temporary cease-fire in Ukraine during Orthodox Christmas

By Charles Maynes
Published January 5, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed his country's Defense Minister to order a temporary cease-fire in Ukraine over Orthodox Christmas.

Charles Maynes
