Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party
Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving her party to register as an independent. The decision shakes up the power dynamic in the closely divided U.S. Senate.
Copyright 2022 NPR
