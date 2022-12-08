A shipwreck from the 1800s turns up on a Florida beach
And erosion from two recent hurricanes exposed it at Daytona Beach Shores, but archeologists say the ship is in such a delicate state that they don't plan to dig it up.
Copyright 2022 NPR
And erosion from two recent hurricanes exposed it at Daytona Beach Shores, but archeologists say the ship is in such a delicate state that they don't plan to dig it up.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.