Pop star Dua Lipa has been granted Albanian citizenship
President Bajram Begaj recognized Lipa, the daughter of Albanian immigrants, for her musical talents and contribution to spreading international awareness of Albania.
Copyright 2022 NPR
President Bajram Begaj recognized Lipa, the daughter of Albanian immigrants, for her musical talents and contribution to spreading international awareness of Albania.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.