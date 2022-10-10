© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Informed. Empowered. Sustained by you. Support NHPR this election season and become a sustaining member today.

Russia says it retaliated against Ukraine in response to an attack on a key bridge

By Jason Beaubien
Published October 10, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT

Russia has carried out a barrage of air-strikes across Ukraine in retaliation says Moscow for an attack on a key bridge over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Jason Beaubien
Jason Beaubien is NPR's Global Health and Development Correspondent on the Science Desk.
See stories by Jason Beaubien

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.