What they're saying in Russia about Ukraine's advances
Amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian forces withdrew from several key cities in the northeast. But things are being framed differently in Moscow.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian forces withdrew from several key cities in the northeast. But things are being framed differently in Moscow.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.