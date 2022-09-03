© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle and help support local, independent journalism today!

How to spot a student loan scam

Published September 3, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT

When President Biden announced a student loan forgiveness program last week, scammers were poised to prey on desperate borrowers. NerdWallet writer Anna Helhoski shares some red flags to watch for.

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.