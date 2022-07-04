© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Russia has control of a key eastern Ukrainian city

By Emily Feng
Published July 4, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT

Fighting and shelling remain intense in Ukraine as Russia has control of a key eastern Ukrainian city. In some areas, civilians have faced months of food and power shortages.

Emily Feng
Emily Feng is NPR's Beijing correspondent.
