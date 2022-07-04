Russia has control of a key eastern Ukrainian city
Fighting and shelling remain intense in Ukraine as Russia has control of a key eastern Ukrainian city. In some areas, civilians have faced months of food and power shortages.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Fighting and shelling remain intense in Ukraine as Russia has control of a key eastern Ukrainian city. In some areas, civilians have faced months of food and power shortages.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.