How Gun Violence Affects American Children (Rebroadcast)

The ins and outs of the debate over gun control in the United States of America, and the voices attached to it, are well known by now.

But one group, impacted more than most, is hardly ever heard. Millions of children around the country are affected by gun violence every year. Whether it’s sitting through safety and violence prevention programs in school, losing a friend or loved one, or being a victim themselves, this brand of cruelty has an effect on the young.

We talking with author John Woodrow Cox as he shares powerful stories from young victims–and looks at what their experience can tell us about preventing further harm, both physical and mental.

Find our show about what happened in the year after the school shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

How does gun violence affect American kids? And what do they have to say about it?

