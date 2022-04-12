© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

16 people are injured after New York City subway shooting

By Jasmine Garsd
Published April 12, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT

Tuesday morning, 16 people were injured during an attack that began on a New York City subway car during morning rush hour. Authorities are still looking for the shooter.

