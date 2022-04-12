16 people are injured after New York City subway shooting
Tuesday morning, 16 people were injured during an attack that began on a New York City subway car during morning rush hour. Authorities are still looking for the shooter.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Tuesday morning, 16 people were injured during an attack that began on a New York City subway car during morning rush hour. Authorities are still looking for the shooter.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.