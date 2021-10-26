© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Booster shots are here. Take our quiz to see if you need one

By Pien Huang,
Alyson HurtRina TorchinskyCarmel Wroth
Published October 26, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT

Scientists and federal health agencies debated COVID-19 boosters for weeks, and are now recommending them for all three approved vaccines, for some — but not all — Americans.

Feeling a little lost in all the details about who is currently supposed to get a booster? Take our quiz to understand what's advised in your situation.

Loading...

To learn more about the debate around boosters and the evidence that vaccine immunity is waning for certain groups of people, read our booster FAQ.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Pien Huang
Alyson Hurt
Rina Torchinsky
Carmel Wroth
