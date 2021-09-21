© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today for your chance to win two season ski passes to the NH ski resort of your choice.

Researchers Suggest A Different Way For Farmers To Reduce Their Carbon Footprint

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jonathan Ahl
Published September 21, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT

Instead of applying crushed limestone to balance pH levels in fields, some farmers are trying crushed basalt. It can trap carbon and could help fight climate change.

Copyright 2021 St. Louis Public Radio

Jonathan Ahl
Jonathan Ahl joined Iowa Public Radio as News Director in July 2008. He leads the news and talk show teams in field reporting, feature reporting, audio documentaries, and talk show content. With more than 17 years in public media, Jonathan is a nationally award-winning reporter that has worked at public radio stations in Macomb, Springfield and Peoria, IL. He served WCBU-FM in Peoria as news director before coming to Iowa. He also served as a part-time instructor at Bradley University teaching journalism and writing courses. Jonathan is currently serving a second term as president of PRNDI ââ
See stories by Jonathan Ahl