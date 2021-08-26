© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Photos: Scenes From Kabul After The Devastating Explosions At The Airport

By Virginia Lozano
Published August 26, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT
<strong>Thurs., Aug. 26: </strong>Medical and hospital staff bring an injured man for treatment after two powerful explosions outside the airport in Kabul.
Two explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed dozens of people on Thursday as evacuations continue. The deaths include at least 169 Afghan civilians and 13 U.S. service members. ISIS-K, an affiliate of the Islamic State, claimed responsibility for the bombings.

<strong>Thurs., Aug. 26: </strong>Smoke rises from a deadly explosion outside the airport in Kabul.
Wali Sabawoon / AP
<strong>Thurs., Aug. 26:</strong> British soldiers secure the perimeter outside the Baron Hotel, near the Abbey Gate, in Kabul.
Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
<strong>Thurs., Aug. 26: </strong>Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks.
Mohammad Asif Khan / AP
<strong>Mon., Aug. 16: </strong>Passengers evacuated from Afghanistan disembark a British military transport aircraft at RAF Brize Norton station in southern England.
Jacob King / Pool/AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Mon., Aug. 16: </strong>Family members greet refugees evacuated from Kabul in Dulles, Virginia.
Win McNamee / Getty Images
<strong>Thurs., Aug. 26: </strong>An evacuated Afghan Army member at the US Air Base Ramstein, Germany.
Armando Babani / AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Thurs., Aug. 26: </strong>Afghan evacuees arrive at Incheon International Airport outside Seoul, South Korea.
Jung Yeon-Je / AFP/Getty Images
<strong>Thurs., Aug. 26: </strong>The U.S. flag on the roof of the White House was lowered for the service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul.
Susan Walsh / AP
<strong>Thurs., Aug. 26: </strong>Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va.
Jose Luis Magana / AP
