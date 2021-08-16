© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Biden Administration May Recommend COVID Boosters After 8 Months

By Barbara Campbell
Published August 16, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT
The Biden administration reportedly will recommend Americans get booster shots eight months after they've been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Biden administration is close to advising fully vaccinated Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots after eight months, according to a source familiar with the discussions among administration health experts. The recommendation could come as soon as this week.

The plan was first reported by the New York Times and the Washington Post.

The boosters would be intended to protect against the delta variant and would combat any waning effectiveness of the current shots.

This story will be updated.

Barbara Campbell