Photos: Texas reels from deadly flooding

By NPR Staff
Published July 5, 2025 at 10:57 AM EDT
People climb over debris on a bridge atop the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Ingram, Texas
Julio Cortez / AP
Julio Cortez
/
AP
People climb over debris on a bridge atop the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Ingram, Texas

Updated July 5, 2025 at 2:29 PM EDT

At least 27 people have died in severe floods in parts of central Texas.

First responders are searching for more survivors including 27 summer campers in Kerrville, Texas.

The National Weather Service is forecasting more excessive rain and flooding today.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says the state will work day and night to find people who may be stranded and unable to call for help.

July 5

Officials comb through the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas.
Julio Cortez / AP
Julio Cortez / AP
/
AP
Officials comb through the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas.
Officials comb through the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas.
Julio Cortez / AP
/
AP
Officials comb through the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas.
A wall is missing on a building at Camp Mystic along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas.
Julio Cortez / AP
Julio Cortez / AP
/
AP
A wall is missing on a building at Camp Mystic along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas.
People look at debris on the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the areain Hunt, Texas.
Julio Cortez / AP
Julio Cortez / AP
/
AP
People look at debris on the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the areain Hunt, Texas.
A view of Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025.
Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images
Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
A view of Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025.
Flood waters left debris including vehicles and equipment scattered in Louise Hays Park in Kerrville, Texas.
Eric Vryn / Getty Images
Eric Vryn / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Flood waters left debris including vehicles and equipment scattered in Louise Hays Park in Kerrville, Texas.
Debris rests on a bridge over the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Ingram, Texas.
Julio Cortez / AP
Julio Cortez / AP
/
AP
Debris rests on a bridge over the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Ingram, Texas.

July 4

A raging Guadalupe River leaves fallen trees and debris in its wake in Kerrville, Texas.
Eric Gay / AP
Eric Gay / AP
/
AP
A raging Guadalupe River leaves fallen trees and debris in its wake in Kerrville, Texas.
Families are reunited at a reunification center after flash flooding hit the area in Ingram, Texas
Eric Gay / AP
Eric Gay / AP
/
AP
Families are reunited at a reunification center after flash flooding hit the area in Ingram, Texas
Boerne search and rescue team members prepare their Zodiac boat for operations on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas.
Eric Vryn / Getty Images
Eric Vryn / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Boerne search and rescue team members prepare their Zodiac boat for operations on the flooded Guadalupe River on July 4, 2025 in Comfort, Texas.
Onlookers survey damage caused along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Kerrville, Texas.
Eric Gay / AP
Eric Gay / AP
/
AP
Onlookers survey damage caused along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Kerrville, Texas.
Debris is left behind by a raging Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.
Eric Gay / AP
Eric Gay / AP
/
AP
Debris is left behind by a raging Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.
First responders deliver people to a reunification center after flash flooding in the area in Ingram, Texas.
Eric Gay / AP
Eric Gay / AP
/
AP
First responders deliver people to a reunification center after flash flooding in the area in Ingram, Texas.
A man surveys damage left by a raging Guadalupe River n Kerrville, Texas.
Eric Gay / AP
Eric Gay / AP
/
AP
A man surveys damage left by a raging Guadalupe River n Kerrville, Texas.
Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.
Eric Vryn / Getty Images
Eric Vryn / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Trees emerge from flood waters along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.
Kerrville resident Leighton Sterling watches flood waters along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.
Eric Vryn / Getty Images
Eric Vryn / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
Kerrville resident Leighton Sterling watches flood waters along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville, Texas.
A helicopter flies over the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Kerrville, Texas.
Eric Gay / AP
Eric Gay / AP
/
AP
A helicopter flies over the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Kerrville, Texas.
Families line up at a reunification center after flash flooding it the area in Ingram, Texas.
Eric Gay / AP
Eric Gay / AP
/
AP
Families line up at a reunification center after flash flooding it the area in Ingram, Texas.
