© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Researchers Examining Medieval Skeletons Find Really Bad Bunions

Published June 11, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Should we go back to work post-pandemic in uncomfortable shoes? NPR congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell tweeted that she's been contemplating formal wear sneakers, which made me giggle. But a new study analyzed medieval skeletons and found painful-looking degeneration in their foot bones - basically, really bad bunions. The problem - pointy shoes that were popular in 14th-century Britain. I'm Googling formal wear sneakers now. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.