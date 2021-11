Secretary of State Colin Powell delivers detailed evidence against Saddam Hussein to the U.N. Security Council. He lists ways the U.S. says Iraq is continuing to violate U.N. resolutions against weapons development -- and details charges that Iraq has aided terrorists. NPR's Robert Siegel talks with analysts Jessica Tuchman Mathews, president of the Carnegie Endowment and with Judith Yaphe, Senior Fellow at the National Defense University.

