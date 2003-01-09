Celebrity Political Adviser

NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Robert Greenwald, film producer and director, and co-founder of Artists United to Win Without War. Mr. Greenwald and Mike Farrell started an organization of people in the movie business to come out and talk about why they are against a war with Iraq. So far, they have arranged for seven actors to join a variety of experts for a news conference. A group of young artists are planning to do another news conference from a college campus, and Greenwald is organizing soap opera stars to speak out to reach their constituents.

