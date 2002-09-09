© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Going It Alone on Foreign Policy

Published September 9, 2002 at 12:00 AM EDT

The Sept. 11 terror attacks on America reinforced President Bush's unilateral tendencies. But that go-it-alone policy -- which continues to echo in current discussions about pre-emptive U.S. military action against Iraq -- has alarmed and offended some U.S. allies, bolstering the view among many countries that America is an arrogant bully on the world stage. On All Things Considered, NPR's Mike Shuster examines U.S. foreign policy in the year since the attacks. (12:30)
