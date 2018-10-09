Sierra Club Endorses 104 N.H. Candidates, But Only 3 For State Senate

New Hampshire’s Sierra Club endorsed more than 100 candidates for state offices Tuesday.

The Sierra Club is endorsing dozens of State House candidates, but only three candidates for state Senate. Only one incumbent senator made the list - Sen. Jay Kahn of Keene. That's partly because a vast majority of sitting senators threw their support earlier this year behind the new Liberty Utilities gas pipeline proposal called Granite Bridge.

Sierra Club state chair Jerry Curran says they’ve backed candidates who oppose the project, or haven’t formed an opinion yet.

“When you take an entire part of the state and cover it with natural gas, which is more expensive than solar – when you do that, you have blacked out that area for new renewable energy for decades to come.”

He and the Sierra Club's endorsed candidates say New Hampshire needs policies that move away quickly from fossil fuels. They say it's especially important in light of a new United Nations report that says climate change could cause a global crisis within 20 years.