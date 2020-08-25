This week, the GOP attempts to make a case for the reelection of President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention.

Last night’s speakers included former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and Trump-loyal Republican Congressmen Matt Gaetz of Florida and Jim Jordan of Ohio. Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the couple charged with “unlawful use of a weapon” after they pointed their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside of their St. Louis mansion in June were also featured.

Despite a packed schedule, Republicans have stated that they will not lay out a party platform of policies for voters. Instead, they’re focusing on expressing support for the President. This decision comes after a last minute scramble by party members to put together a virtual event that they had hoped would be in person.

We’re talking about the 2020 Republican National Convention and what can we expect from the next few nights.

