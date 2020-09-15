The Relationship Between President Trump And The Military Community

President Donald Trump’s “not saying the military’s in love with [him]… But the soldiers are.”

Trump’s relationship with the military has been complicated during his first term. He claims to enjoy support from the boots on the ground, but he’s repeatedly fallen out with military leaders, including his own former defense secretary, Gen. James Mattis.

And Trump famously insulted the late Sen. John McCain, one of the most high-profile veterans to serve in Congress, saying he didn’t think the Arizona Republican deserved to be regarded as a hero because he was captured during the Vietnam War.

Most recently, reports emerged that Trump denigrated fallen troops during a trip to France in 2018 as “suckers” and “losers.”

How do members of the military community feel about Trump, his comments and his behavior? And how powerful could their voters be in November?

