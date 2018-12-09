NHPR Folk Music and Dance Calendar 12.9.18

Every Sunday

>>>Open Mic at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

First Sunday of each month:

>>>Pub Sing at in Crust Pizza ~ 135 Main Street, Marlbororugh NH ~ 3-5pm ~ http://www.maincrustpizza.net/



>>>Quebecois Session at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 3pm ~ 802-254-2553 amandawitman@gmail.com

Second Sunday of each month

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Temple Town Hall ~ Temple NH ~ 2-5pm ~ deka@iglide.net (contact hosts for details)

Every Monday

>>>Hootenanny at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6pm ~ www.salthillpub.com

First and Third Mondays

>>>Bluegrass Jam at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 8:30pm ~ 802-254-2553 jrbenjamin@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/mcneillsbluegrass/

Every Tuesday

>>>Bluegrass Jam at the Stone Church ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Celtic Music Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 7:30pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Old Time Country, Gospel & Bluegrass Jam at the Old White Church ~

Ctr. Tuftonboro, NH ~ 6:30pm ~ 603-569-3861

>>>Hoot Night at Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Irish Session at Bagitos Bagel & Burrito Café ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 2pm ~ www.bagitos.com

>>>Irish Session at Cooper’s Hill Public House ~ 6 School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.coopershillpublichouse.com/events/ (603) 371-9036

Fourth Tuesdays

>>>Slow Jam (preparation for Irish Session) at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 6pm ~

randy.fiddle@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/IrishMusicMcneills/

Every Wednesday

>>>Celtic & Old Timey Music Jam at DelRossi’s ~ Dublin, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.delrossis.com/ 603-563-7195

>>>The Squid Jiggers or Dave Rowe at Bull Feeney’s ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-773-7210

>>>Irish Nite at Blue ~ 650 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101 ~ 207-774-4111 http://portcityblue.com/

>>>Hoot Night at the Wildcat Tavern ~ Jackson Village, NH ~ 7pm ~

http://www.wildcattavern.com/events/hoot-night/

>>>Open Mic at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>Open Mic at River Walk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://riverwalknashua.com/

Second Wednesdays

>>>Irish Session at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm ~

randy.fiddle@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/IrishMusicMcneills/

First and Third Wednesdays

>>>Open Mic at McNeill’s Brewery ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 8:30pm

Every Thursday

>>>Live Irish Music(Family Friendly) w/Various Musicians including

Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Jim Prendergast at the Stone Church ~

Newmarket, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.stonechurchrocks.com/

>>>Bluegrass Jam at Harlow’s Pub ~ Peterborough, NH ~ 8pm ~

603-924-6365 ~ http://www.harlowspub.com/

>>>Traditional Irish Set at the Salt Hill Pub ~ Newport, NH ~ 6pm ~

http://www.salthillpub.com/

Every Friday

>>>Open Mic at Union Coffee House ~ Milford NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/pg/UnionCoffeeCompany/events/

>>>Sunapee Coffee House at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ 9 Lower Main Street Sunapee NH ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

First Friday of every month

>>>DubHub Open Stage ~ 1123 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ doors: 7pm, performances start 7:30pm ~ info@dublincommunitycenter.org http://www.dublincommunitycenter.org/

Second Friday of each month

>>>Sunapee Coffee House Open Mic at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ 9 Lower Main Street Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

Third Friday of Every month

Living Room Coffee House at UCC Church ~ Mason NH ~ doors 6:30pm performances 7pm https://thelivingroomcoffeehouse.wordpress.com/

Every Saturday & Sunday

>>>Open Irish Session at Beara Irish Brewing Company ~ Portsmouth, NH

~ 2-7pm ~ 857-342-8272 ~

http://www.bearairishbrew.com/

Second Saturdays

>>>Pub Sing at McNeill’s Brewery ~ 90 Elliot St, Brattleboro, VT 05301 ~ 8:30pm ~ 802-254-2553

Etc. :

Open Mics and Coffeehouses: These are often a good alternative to concerts, For a calendar of this type of event, visit http://openmikes.org/calendar/NH

Monday, December 10, 2018

>>>Goldenoak at Slates ~ 163 Water Street, Hallowell ME ~ 8:15pm ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/ https://www.facebook.com/events/1970047696423111/

>>>Ladies in Blue (Portland area women performers) at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 6pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

>>>Christmas Celtic Sojourn at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

>>>Griffin House (singer-songwriter) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>The Shank Painters (pirate folk) at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 5pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

Thursday, December 13 through Sunday, December 16, 2018

>>>Winter Wonder Grass Festival at Stratton Mountain Resort ~ Stratton, VT ~ https://winterwondergrass.com/stratton/ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-vermont-winterwondergrass-railroad-earth-the-infamous-stringdusters-keller-and-the-keels-tickets-47179899349 ~ Performers include : Infamous Stringdusters, Keller Williams and Fruition, Billy Strings and Lindsay Lou, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and Saints & Liars, The Kitchen Dwellers and Rumpke Mountain Boys, Ghost of Paul Revere, Keller and the Keels, Railroad Earth, and more.

Thursday, December 13, 2018

>>>Revels North at Hopkins Center for the Performing Arts, Dartmouth College, Hanover NH ~ 6pm ~ http://revelsnorth.org/

>>>Funky Divas of Gospel (Holiday concert) at The Castle on Charles ~ Rochester, NH ~ doors: 6pm, show 7pm ~ http://www.CastleNH.com

>>>Sabrina Benaim with Clementine Von Radics at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3762495 https://www.facebook.com/sabrinabenaim.sb/

>>>Craig Ventresco (acoustic guitar) at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 5pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

>>>Cumberland Crossing’s Bluegrass Jam at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 5pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

>>>Jesse Nero at Cooper’s Hill Public House ~ 6 School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.coopershillpublichouse.com/events/ (603) 371-9036

Friday, December 14, 2018

>>>Revels North at Hopkins Center for the Performing Arts, Dartmouth College, Hanover NH ~ 7pm ~ http://revelsnorth.org/

>>>Parsonsfield (Folk-Rock) at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 8pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

>>>Matthew Lister at Red & Shorty's House Concerts ~ Dover NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.elysiumarts.com/folkclub/ redandshortys@gmail.com 603-767-3305

>>>Lucy Kaplansky with Sarah Cox at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Rock My Soul Gospel Choir at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

>>>Twisted Pine with Evan Murphy and Danny Erker at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>Evan Haines at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 6pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

>>>Kali Imari and Ancestors in Training at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 8pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

>>>The Weepies at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 7:30pm http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

Saturday, December 15, 2018

>>>Donna the Buffalo at Chandler Center for the Arts ~ Randolph VT ~ 7:30pm ~ http://chandler-arts.org/

>>>Revels North at Hopkins Center for the Performing Arts, Dartmouth College, Hanover NH ~ 1pm ~ http://revelsnorth.org/

>>>Revels North at Hopkins Center for the Performing Arts, Dartmouth College, Hanover NH ~ 5pm ~ http://revelsnorth.org/

The Albert Castiglia Band (amplified blues) at Nelson's Candies/Locals Cafe ~ Wilton NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.nelsonscandieswilton.com/ 603-654-5030

>>>Magpie at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 7:30pm ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/

>>>Mike Block (Cellist of the Silk Road Ensemble) at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~7pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

>>>Laura & Whitney at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>Christmas in New England at Bellevile Congregational Church ~ 300 High Street, Newburyport MA ~ 7:30 pm ~ http://www.christmasinnewengland.net/ 978-465-7734 ~ The "Christmas In New England" Concert Tour will kick off its 15th season this December. This one of a kind Christmas show features a seasonal blend of traditional, contemporary, and original Christmas Music performed with acoustic instruments and vocals. The cast of performers include some of the most talented musicians, vocalists and songwriters in the New England region: Amy Gallatin, Karen Lincoln Wilber, Dave Dick, Roger Williams, Ken Taylor, Krissy Dick, Bob Dick & Rick Lang. Together they put together a unique performance guaranteed to entertain and dazzle audiences wherever they play. "Christmas In New England" is fast becoming an annual tradition all across New England. This lively upbeat concert offers a welcome relief from the Holiday rush, providing simple moments to treasure, and a chance to slow down and savor the season. Please join us for this truly uplifting Holiday event.

>>>Bella’s Bartok (surrealist) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Sunday, December 16, 2018

>>>Revels North at Hopkins Center for the Performing Arts, Dartmouth College, Hanover NH ~ 1pm ~ http://revelsnorth.org/

>>>Revels North at Hopkins Center for the Performing Arts, Dartmouth College, Hanover NH ~ 5pm ~ http://revelsnorth.org/

>>>Bill Kirchen Holiday Honky Tonk Show at Red & Shorty's House Concerts ~ Dover NH ~ http://www.elysiumarts.com/folkclub/ redandshortys@gmail.com 603-767-3305

>>>Back Bay Ringers (Bell-ringing) at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 3pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

>>>Lauren Rioux and the Stocking Stuffers (Yulegrass) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 2pm and 7pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Juniper Ginger and Friends Folk Takeover at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 6pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

Monday, December 17, 2018

>>>Sing! It’s Christmas (Community Sing-along) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

>>>Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen 25th Annual Holiday Concert at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

Thursday, December 20, 2018

>>>Green Heron at Sea Dog Brewing Company ~ Exeter, NH ~ 7pm ~ https://www.facebook.com/greenheronmusic/

>>>Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen, 25th Annual Holiday Concert at Flying Goose ~ New London, NH ~ 8pm (Reservations required) ~ 603-526-6899 http://www.flyinggoose/com

>>>Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas at Stone Church ~ 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 7-9pm ~ http://stonechurchvt.com/

>>>Alexander Cohen at Port City Blue ~ Portland ME ~ 7pm ~ http://portcityblue.com/ 207.774.4111

>>>Ethan McBrien at Cooper’s Hill Public House ~ 6 School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.coopershillpublichouse.com/events/ (603) 371-9036

Friday, December 21, 2018

>>>Kathy Lowe (Christmas Show) at Sunapee Coffee House at Sunapee Methodist Church ~ 9 Lower Main Street Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ www.sunapeecoffeehouse.org

>>>Inanna, Sisters in Rhythm at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Hiroya Tsukumoto at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ www.facebook.com/HiroyaMusic www.hiroyatsukamoto.com http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

>>>Great Bay Sailor at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html http://greatbaysailor.com/about/

>>>Chestnut Grove (multi-genre) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

>>>Harvey Reid and Joyce Anderson20th Annual Holiday Concert, Community Church, Durham, NH 7:30 p.m. www.woodpecker.com

Saturday, December 22, 2018

>>>Holiday Sing-Along at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 7pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

>>>The Kennedys at Bull Run ~ Shirley, MA ~ 8pm ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/ BryanSawyer@bullrunrestaurant.com 978-425-4311 or 877-536-7190

>>>Hiroya Tsukumoto at The Purple Pit ~ Bristol NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ www.facebook.com/HiroyaMusic www.hiroyatsukamoto.com https://www.thepurplepit.com/live-music

>>>Alex Anthony at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html https://www.alexanthonymusic.net/

>>>Say, Darling! at The Skinny Pancake ~ Hanover NH ~ https://skinnypancake.com/event/

Sunday, December 23, 2018

>>>Randy Miller and Laurel Martin (Irish Trad.) at Cooper’s Hill Public House ~ 6 School Street, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.coopershillpublichouse.com/events/ (603) 371-9036

Thursday, December 27, 2018

>>>Brian Dunne at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Friday, December 28, 2018

>>>Arc Iris with Armies (multi-genre, spectacular) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Dali McDaniels at Portsmouth Book and Bar ~ Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ http://www.bookandbar.com/events.html

>>>The Ghost of Paul Revere with Goldenoak at The Strand Theater ~ 345 Main Street, Rockland ME ~ 8:15pm ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/ 207-594-0070 https://www.rocklandstrand.com/event/ghost-paul-revere

Saturday, December 29, 2018

>>>Ellis Paul with Laurie Mcallister at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Arc Iris with Armies (multi-genre, spectacular) at The Press Room ~ 77 Daniels Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ~ https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arc-iris-armies-tickets-51770468866 https://www.facebook.com/events/302917127099879/

>>>Matt Seiple at The Skinny Pancake ~ Hanover NH ~ 7pm ~ https://skinnypancake.com/event/

>>>Goldenoak at Fogtown Brewing Company ~ 25 Pine Street, Ellsworth ME ~ 7pm ~ http://www.goldenoakband.com/ https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3914326

Sunday, December 30, 2018

>>>Kat Wright, Francesca Blanchard, Soundcheck (mixed genre) at Higher Ground Ballroom ~ 1214 Williston Road, South Burlington VT ~ 8pm ~ https://www.highergroundmusic.com/event/1763399-kat-wright-south-burlington/

Monday, December 31, 2018

>>>Adam Ezra Group (multi-genre) at Tupelo Music Hall ~ 8pm ~ 10 A Street, Derry, NH 03038 ~ two show 7:00 and 8:30pm http://tupelomusichall.com/ 603-437-5100

Friday, January 4, 2019

>>>Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper (Bluegrass) at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy ~ Derry, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stockbridgetheatre.com/ 603-437-5210

>>>Miss Tess and the Talkbacks at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Friday, January 11, 2019

>>>Darlingside at Concord Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 8pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

>>>Strangled Darlings at The Skinny Pancake ~ Hanover NH ~ 8pm ~ https://skinnypancake.com/event/

Saturday, January 12, 2019

>>>Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

>>>Party of the Sun and Sweatermouth at Bass Hall ~ 13 Grove Street, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-924-3235 https://monadnockcenter.org/ https://sweatermouth.bandcamp.com/ https://partyofthesun.bandcamp.com/

Friday, January 18, 2019

>>> Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen, The Press Room, 8 p.m. 77 Daniel Street, Portsmouth, NH

>>>Lula Wiles at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/ http://www.lulawiles.com

>>>Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Kevin Connolly at Andover Coffeehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

>>>Windborne at Sunapee Coffee House ~ Sunapee NH ~ 7pm ~ http://sunapeecoffeehouse.org/ http://www.windbornesingers.com/events/

>>>Odds Bodkins (Beowulf: storytelling acc, by harp and guitar) at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Saturday, January 19, 2019

>>>Windborne at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.windbornesingers.com/

>>>The Gathering: 4 Guitars (Will Ackerman, Trevor Gordon Hall, Todd Mosby, Vin Downes) at Next Stage ~ 15 Kimball Hill Putney, VT ~ 7:30 PM ~ http://www.nextstagearts.org 802-387-0102

>>>Squeezebox Stompers at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Friday, January 25, 2019

>>>Roomful of Blues at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Session Americana (multi-genre) at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Saturday, January 26, 2019

>>>Tarbox Ramblers at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>The Bradford Bog People (and more at the Spice on Snow Festival) at ~ Montpelier VT ~ [time TBA] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

>>>Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at The Flying Monkey ~ 39 Main Street, Plymouth, NH 03264 ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.flyingmonkeynh.com/live-events/events-calendar.aspx

Friday, February 1, 2018

>>>The Fiddling Thompsons at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton Public & Gregg Free Library ~ 7 Forest Rd., Wilton NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp 603-654-2581 http://www.captainfiddle.com/thomsonsband.html

Saturday, February 2, 2019

>>>The Gibson Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Aztec Two-Step with Rex Fowler and Friends at Bass Hall ~ Peterborough NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, February 8, 2019

>>>We Banjo 3 at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>John Gorka at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

Friday, February 15, 2019

>>>Seamus Egan Project at One Longfellow ~ Portland, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-761-1757, https://onelongfellowsquare.com

>>>Dana and Susan Robinson at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

Saturday, February 16, 2019

>>>Regie Gibson with Tem Blessed at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

>>>The Whispering Tree at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 7:30pm ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://thewhisperingtree.com/

Saturday, February 23, 2019

>>>Caitlyn Canty at The Word Barn ~ Exeter NH ~ 8pm ~ http://www.thewordbarn.com/music/

Friday, March 1, 2019

>>>Traditional Brew at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton Public & Gregg Free Library ~ 7 Forest Rd., Wilton NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp 603-654-2581 http://www.traditional-brew.com/

Monday, March 4, 2019

>>>Goitse (Irish Traditional) at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy ~ Derry, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stockbridgetheatre.com/ 603-437-5210

Wednesday, March 6, 2019

>>>Sowah Mensah (West African Traditional) at Shalin Liu Performance Center ~ Rockport MA ~ 7pm ~ https://rockportmusic.org/

Thursday, March 7, 2019

>>>John McCutcheon at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.folkmusic.com/

Friday, March 8, 2019

>>>Heron Valley (Celtic) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Honeysuckle and Dead Horses at Riverwalk Cafe ~ Nashua NH ~ 8pm ~ https://riverwalknashua.com/

Thursday, March 14, 2019

>>>Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

>>>Dar Williams at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, March 15, 2019

>>>Berklee College Showcase at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/

>>>Kat Edmondson at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Rob Lutes at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

Saturday, March 16, 2019

>>>Abbie Gardner with Rupert Wates at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Friday, March 22, 2019

>>>Guy Davis & Patty Larkin at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

>>>Don Flemons (formerly of Carolina Chocolate Drops) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Saturday, March 30, 2019

>>>Dreamers’ Circus (Danish Folk) at Stockbridge Theatre at Pinkerton Academy ~ Derry, NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.stockbridgetheatre.com/ 603-437-5210

>>>Low Lily and Mile Twelve at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, April 5, 2019

>>>Brendan Taaffe & Kelsey Wells at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilton Public & Gregg Free Library ~ 7 Forest Rd., Wilton NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.wiltonlibrarynh.org/folkcafe.asp 603-654-2581 http://www.brendantaaffe.com/

Saturday, April 6, 2019

>>>Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Josephine County at The Dance Hall ~ Kittery, ME ~7:30pm ~ http://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

>>>Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Friday, April 12, 2019

>>>Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Monday, April 15, 2019

>>>The Hardtacks at Havenwood Heritage Heights ~ Concord NH ~ 2:15pm ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

Thursday, April 18, 2019

>>>Kris Kristofferson and the Strangers at Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

Friday, April 19, 2019

>>>Max Hatt and Edda Glass at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

Saturday, April 20, 2019

>>>The Quebe Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Meeting Across the Waters with Dean Stevens at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Friday, April 26, 2019

>>>The Hardtacks at Walpole Historical Society ~ Walpole, NH ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

Saturday, April 27, 2019

>>>The Bradford Bog People at Warner Town Hall ~ Main Street, Warner NH ~ 7pm ~ http://www.centerfortheartsnh.org/winter-performing-arts-series.html

Sunday, April 28, 2019

>>>Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage at Spotlight Cafe, Capitol Center for the Performing Arts ~ Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ~ https://ccanh.com/series/upcomingevents/

Friday, May 10, 2019

>>>Castro at Currier Museum Side Door Series ~ Manchester NH ~ dinner 6pm show 7:15pm ~ peg.gaillard@comcast.net 603.498.8658 http://currier.org/event/sidedoor/ http://www.castroofficial.com

Friday, May 17, 2019

>>>Ruth Moody Band (of the Wailin’ Jennys) at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Andrew Finn Magill at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

Saturday, May 18, 2019

>>>Maria Dunn at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ 7:30pm ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://mariadunn.com/

>>>Jarlath Henderson at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>Joe Jencks and Alice Howe at New Moon Coffeehouse, Haverhill, MA ~ 8pm ~ http://www.newmooncoffeehouse.org/

>>>Schooner Fare at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Sunday, May 19, 2019

>>>Three Women and the Truth (Alt-Folk Super-Group) at Chocolate Church ~ 804 Washington Street, PO Box 252, Bath, Maine 04530-2617 ~ 7:30pm ~ 207.442.8455 https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/

Saturday, May 25, 2019

>>>Judy Collins at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

Thursday, May 30, 2019

>>>Matt Nakoa at Stone Mountain Arts Center ~ Brownfield, ME ~ 8pm ~ 207-935-7292, www.stonemountainartscenter.com

>>>The Hardtacks at Kimball Library ~ Atkinson, NH ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

Friday, June 21, 2019

>>>Lara Herscovitch at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

Saturday, July 6, 2019

>>>Don Campbell at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3819620

Friday, July 19, 2019

>>>Emilia Dahlin Sextet at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org

Saturday, July 20, 2019

>>>Open Door for Three (Irish trio) at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org

Saturday, July 27, 2019

>>>Heather Pierson Acoustic Trio with Ordinary Elephant at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org

Saturday, August 17, 2019

>>>Cheryl Wheeler and Kenny White at Deertrees Theatre ~ Harrison, ME ~ 7:30pm ~ www.deertrees-theatre.org

Sunday, September 22, 2019

>>>Roy Zimmerman at Mount Toby Concerts ~ 7:30pm ~ 194 Long Plain Rd. (Route 63), Leverett, MA 01054 ~ https://mttobyconcerts.wordpress.com/schedule/ http://www.royzimmerman.com/

>>>The Hardtacks at Stowe Historical Society ~ Stowe, MA ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

>>>The Hardtacks at Wright Museum of World War II ~ Wolfeboro, NH ~ [Time: TBA ] ~ http://www.bradfordbogpeople.com/schedule.html

Friday, October 18, 2019

>>>Steve Chagnon at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

Friday, November 15, 2019

>>>Nick and Luke at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

Friday, December 20, 2019

>>>Steve Schuch at Andover Coffehouse ~ Andover NH ~ doors 6pm show 7pm ~ http://andovercoffeehouse.org/

Dances

Note: Most dance locations require clean soft-soled shoes and do not

allow street shoes. Partners not required.

Comprehensive calendar of regularly-scheduled Community Dances: http://www.nh.gov/folklife/learning-center/traditions/live-free-dance.htm

Another place to find out about dances and dancing (including last-minute cancellations, etc.) http://www.thedancegypsy.com/

>>>FYI: Dance events in May, 2017 and later are listed on this Google Calendar:

http://tinyurl.com/nhpr-dance-cal

Every Monday

>>>Contra dance w/ various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall,

Nelson, NH, 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

>>>Clogging at Dance In Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45

PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

Every Wednesday

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the

Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or

nashuascd@comcast.net <mailto:nashuascd@comcast.net>

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The

Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or

802-463-3078

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center, Hanover, NH, 7 PM,

781-385-1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel

at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or

GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com ~ (Not in July, August)

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~

603-524-6042

Every Friday

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland,

NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Set Dancing Lessons & Practice Dance at the Durham Universalist

Church ~ Durham, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-749-1038, www.seacoastsetdancers.org

http://www.seacoastsetdancers.org/ Thru Dec 4

Every Saturday

>>>Contra Square Dance at the Tamworth Townhouse ~ Tamworth, NH ~ 8

PM ~ July & August ~ 603-323-8023 (not in Winter)

Every Sunday

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com

http://www.neskaya.com/ 603-823-5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth,

NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

Monday, December 10, 2018

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Tuesday, December 11, 2018

>>>Brattleboro Contra Dance at Stone Church ~ 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 7-10pm ~ http://stonechurchvt.com/ https://www.facebook.com/BrattleboroContra/ 518-561-2594 Featuring Faux Paws, consisting of the VanNorstrand brothers of Great Bear fame (Andrew on fiddle & guitar and Noah on fiddle, mandolin, & feet) together with Chris Miller on saxophones & banjo. And joined on stage by caller Tim Van Egmond of Swallowtail. This should be a great night of dancing to this new trio. Beginners please come at 7:00 for the basics; all dances taught. No partner needed. Please bring soft-soles shoes to protect the dance floor. Admission $10-12 /general, $8 college with ID, $5 for high school and under.

Wednesday, December 12, 2018

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>> Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Thursday, December 13, 2018

>>>Circle Dancing at the Milford Unitarian Church (Every dance is taught and beginners are welcome. No partners needed) ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30pm ~ Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822, www.guidingstargrange.org

Friday, December 14, 2018

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Unitarian Church ~ Keene, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603- 352-3237 or tantrim@keene.edu

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Contradance at the Edmunds Middle School ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ 802-496- 2523 www.queencitycontras.org

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 802-451-0822, www.guidingstargrange.org

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

>>>Contradance at the Londonderry Senior Center ~Londonderry, NH ~ 8pm, 603-529- 1586, weareampm@gsinet.net

Saturday, December 15, 2018

>>>Contradance at the Tin Mountain Conservation Center, Albany, NH, 7:30 PM, No partner needed. (603)447-2295, 207-625-2039

>>>Contradance at ~ 134 Hall St., Unit 2, Concord NH 03301 ~ 8pm ~ 603-225- 4917 , dwh@nhvt.net https://concordnhcontra.wordpress.com/

>>>Contradance w/ Rebecca Lay at the Capital City Grange ~ Montpelier, VT ~ 8pm, 802-744-6163, www.capitalcitygrange.org/contradances

Sunday, December 16, 2018

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

Monday, December 17, 2018

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Friday, December 21, 2018

>>>Contra w/ Chip Hedler, David Carpenter & David van Houten at the Town Hall ~ Franconia, NH ~ www.thedancegypsy.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ 7:30PM ~ 603-456-3098

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Contradance at Grace Episcopal Church ~ Manchester, NH ~ 8pm ~ www.wordworthy2.org/

>>>Mill City Contradance at the Waumbec Mill ~ Manchester, NH ~ Beginners workshop 7:30Pm, dance, 8PM ~ 603-595-4484 or plizotte@rivier.edu

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Saturday, December 22, 2018

>>>Contradance for GALA (Global Awareness Local Action) at the Town Hall ~ Wolfeboro, NH ~ 7pm ~ 603-539-6460 www.galacommunity.org

>>>Contradance w/ Dave Bartley Trio, Caller David Millstone ~Tracy Hall, Norwich, VT ~ 8 PM, (All Dances are taught, beginners welcome clean, soft-soled shoes required ~ 802-785- 4607 or rbarrows@cs.dartmouth.edu Not July or August. Please note: the admission fees have been changed, and apply to all dances for the 2018-9 year: $12; $8 for students; under 16 free. (We strive to pay fair fees to the callers and musicians who travel and practice to create this lively, live music for us.)

>>>Contradance at the Guiding Star Grange ~ Greenfield, MA ~ 8pm ~ 413-369-4369, www.guidingstargrange.org

Sunday, December 23, 2018

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

>>>Contradance at the Stone Church ~ Brattleboro, VT ~ 7:30pm ~ www.brattcontra.org 802-257-9234

Monday, December 24, 2018

WARNING: contact venue to be sure these event are happening, due to holiday season.

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org

Wednesday, July 26, 2018

WARNING: contact venue to be sure these event are happening, due to holiday season.

>>>Line Dancing at the Gilford Public Library ~ Gilford, NH ~ 9am ~ 603-524-6042

>>>Contradance at the Richard W. Black Center ~ Hanover, NH ~ 6:45 PM, 781-385- 1480

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Loren Wright leading at The Church of the Good Shepherd ~ Nashua, NH ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-891-2331 or nashuascd@comcast.net WARNING: contact venue to be sure this event is happening due to holiday season.

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w John Bartholomew leading, Bill Tobin and Gary Apfel at The Town Hall ~ Fairlee, Vt. ~ 7:00 PM ~ 603-353-4647 or GaryApfel@MyBluelight.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance /w Bernard McGrath leading at The Westminster Center School ~ Westminster, Vt ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603-352-9371 or 802-463-3078 kjh@sover.net

Thursday, December 27, 2018

WARNING: contact venue to be sure these event are happening, due to holiday season.

>>>Circle Dancing at 7:30 p.m. at the Milford Unitarian Church ~ Milford NH ~ 7:30 pm ~ Every dance is taught and beginners are welcome. No partners needed. Contact is Mary Kuhn and her phone number is 603-487-2732. Email maryfloyd@mfire.com

Friday, December 28, 2018

WARNING: contact venue to be sure these event are happening, due to holiday season.

>>>Sacred Circle Dance at the Portsmouth Center for Yoga & the Arts ~ Portsmouth, NH ~ 7 PM ~ amyla44@juno.com 603-664-2796

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Unitarian Church ~ Keene, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 603- 352-3237 or tantrim@keene.edu

>>>Scottish Dance /w Bill Tobin leading at The Town Hall ~ Lancaster, NH ~ 7:30 PM ~ 802-751-7671 or 1btobin@together.net

>>>Contradance w/ Frank Woodward, Rich Hart & The Milford Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Milford, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-487-2480

>>>Mad Robin Contradance at the First Congregational Church ~ Burlington, VT ~ 8pm ~ www.madrobincallers.org www.thedancegypsy.com

>>>Scottish Country Dance at The Community Parish House ~ Greenland, NH ~ 8:00 PM ~ 603-773-9795 or ljstravel@attibi.com

Saturday, December 29, 2018

WARNING: contact venue to be sure these event are happening, due to holiday season.

>>>Newmarket Contra Dance at the Newmarket Millspace ~ Newmarket, NH ~ 8pm ~ 603-463-0451 http://www.newmarketcontra.com

>>>Contradance at the Town Hall ~ Warner, NH ~ Beginners Class: 7:30 PM, Dance: 8pm

Sunday, December 30, 2018

WARNING: contact venue to be sure these event are happening, due to holiday season.

>>>Circle Dance at Neskaya ~ Franconia, NH ~ 3:30pm ~ www.neskaya.com 603-823- 5828

>>>Line Dancing at the Starr King Unitarian Meeting House ~ Plymouth, NH ~ 4pm ~ 603-536-1179

Monday, December 31, 2018

WARNING: contact venue to be sure these event are happening, due to holiday season.

>>>Clogging at the Dance in Motion Dance Studio ~ Randolph, Vt. ~ 6:45 PM, workshop 6:00 PM ~ 802-522-2935, Greenmtnclogger@aol.com

>>>Contra dance w/various Callers & Musicians at the Town Hall ~ Nelson, NH ~ 8PM, 603-827-3044 or www.monadnockfolk.org