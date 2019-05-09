Listen: Charles Wesley Godwin on Mountain Stage

Charles Wesley Godwin – “Coal Country” live on Mountain Stage

Morgantown, West Virginia native Charles Wesley Godwin's song "Coal Country" reminds us that the commodity's impact reaches far beyond Appalachia, broadening the definitioni of what many think of as "Coal Country."

"Put a roof over my head and the armor on the tanks of Normandy"

Guest-host Kathy Mattea said "He sings about the hard working, close knit communities, and a deep sense of place, and of belonging somewhere."

"Coal Country" appears on Godwin's new album, "Seneca."

Hear more from Charles Wesley Godwin, plus sets from Tim O'Brien Band, The Po' Ramblin' Boys, The Alison Brown Band, and The Honey Dewdrops, on this week's new episode of Mountain Stage.

Our next three broadcasts this month feature our special guest-host Kathy Mattea, who fills in for Larry Groce.

