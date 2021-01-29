 Biden's Beginning: Executive Orders And A New Presidential Leadership Model | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Biden's Beginning: Executive Orders And A New Presidential Leadership Model

By 14 minutes ago
Originally published on January 29, 2021 5:51 pm

NPR looks at President Biden's first full week in office. From executive orders to big legislative proposals, his presidential leadership already contrasts starkly with his predecessor's.