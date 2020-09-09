Amid The COVID-19 Pandemic, What Is Campus Like This Year?

Summer is over and school is back in session. While some college campuses are reopening for a few classes, other universities are sticking to virtual classrooms. But with the start of the term comes a whole lot of challenges for students, professors and institutions.

Some schools reversed course on in-person classes. Others scrapped plans altogether, after reports of coronavirus clusters sent students home. Now, some faculty are reporting work beyond their regular hours, while not every student has the same access to technology.



“Some of my classmates still don’t have their textbooks,” Jasmine Brown tells us. Also in her first week? A global Zoom outage. — 1A (@1a) September 8, 2020



We’re going on campus to talk to students, administrators, administrators, and parents about what it’s been like so far.

