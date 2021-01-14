 Airlines Brace For Flight Disruptions By Trump Supporters Ahead Of Inauguration | New Hampshire Public Radio
All Things Considered

Airlines Brace For Flight Disruptions By Trump Supporters Ahead Of Inauguration

Originally published on January 14, 2021 5:25 pm

The Federal Aviation Administration has vowed to take action against anyone who endangers flight safety after Trump supporters reportedly disrupted flights last week with chants and racist taunting.