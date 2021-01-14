Related Program: All Things Considered Airlines Brace For Flight Disruptions By Trump Supporters Ahead Of Inauguration By David Schaper • 1 hour ago Related Program: All Things Considered ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / Originally published on January 14, 2021 5:25 pm The Federal Aviation Administration has vowed to take action against anyone who endangers flight safety after Trump supporters reportedly disrupted flights last week with chants and racist taunting. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.