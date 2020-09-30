1A Across America: The Consequences From The Chaos In Cleveland

Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump met on the debate stage in Cleveland in the first presidential debate of the general election.

Politico Magazine called it “an epic moment of national shame.” The New York Times wrote it “unraveled into an ugly melee.”

The debate was moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace. The candidates covered topics such as the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the integrity of the election and much more.

President Trump refused to condemn white supremacists or commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election. And he repeatedly interrupted and talked over Mr. Biden.

Wallace also asked President Trump about The New York Times report detailing how President Trump managed to pay just $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency and none in the prior ten years. The president responded by saying “I paid millions in taxes, millions in income tax.”

We talk with you about what you thought and what questions you have about it.

