Thérèse LaGamma

A part-time evening and weekend host at NHPR, Thérèse has over 20 years of experience presenting events and bringing national celebrity acts like Ray Lamontagne, Trey Anastasio, Brandi Carlile, and Trevor Noah to New Hampshire. She recently served as Director of Programming for The Music Hall in downtown Portsmouth, NH. Prior to moving to the seacoast she directed the programming for the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, where she was responsible for producing and expanding their music series to incorporate a more diverse line-up. She currently curates and promotes shows throughout New England and produces an eclectic music show on 91.3 FM, WUNH.