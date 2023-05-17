Give Back NH: Victoria's Victory Foundation

At the age of 11 years old, Victoria Arlen of Exeter developed two rare conditions that left her in a vegetative state for nearly four years. Her mother, Jacqueline Arlen, was told that Victoria would not recover and that she may not even survive.

After years of doctors visits and relentless advocacy, they were able to find the right medication that abated Victoria's seizures enough to allow her to communicate. Eventually, Jacqueline got her daughter the care she needed to learn how to walk again.

Victoria has since gone on to win gold and silver medals in the Paralympic Games, and is now a sportscaster with ESPN.

Jacqueline, meanwhile, is an ardent advocate for people with traumatic brain injuries and severe mobility issues. She owns Project Walk, a facility in Stratham, NH that provides physical training services.

Emily Quirk / Jack Weeks, 19, is a client of Project Walk.

"There [are] such greater needs for this population that are not being met by insurance companies," said Jacqueline.

Together, Jacqueline and Victoria founded Victoria's Victory, a nonprofit that provides assistance with the day-to-day needs of people living with a mobility related disability.

"We were so blessed to have so many family members and friends support our family, but as we were in it, we saw so many people who didn't have what we have," said Jacqueline.

Victoria's Victory provides scholarships for physical training, home care, and home renovations to make living spaces more accessible for people with disabilities.

This story is part of NHPR's Give Back NH series, where we highlight small but mighty nonprofits doing good work in New Hampshire communities.

