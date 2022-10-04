COVID mobile vaccination clinics, home visits resume in N.H.

New Hampshire has resumed COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics and a homebased vaccination program.

"As we move into the fall and winter, we want to make sure everyone has access to the updated COVID-19 booster doses that better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variants," Patricia Tilley, the state's director of Public Health Services, said in a statement Tuesday.

Three mobile vaccination vans are available to provide free COVID-19 vaccine, both primary series and update booster doses. Public and private clinics will be available statewide.

The homebased program visits any part of the state to provide free COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses to those individuals who are unable or have difficulty leaving their home or who have been advised by a medical provider that their health/illness could worsen by leaving their home.

The programs are funded through the American Rescue Plan and will run through March 2023.

The state Department of Health and Human Services has contracted with On-Site Medical Services out of Claremont to conduct mobile vaccination clinics and Homebased Vaccination Program.

To schedule a mobile vaccination clinic, go to https://www.on-sitemedservices.com/van or call (603) 826-6500.

To make an appointment for a homebased COVID-19 vaccine or a booster dose, go to https://www.on-sitemedservices.com/vaccine or call (603) 826-6500.

