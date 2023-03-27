© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Long Story Short: What does getting back to 'normal' mean?

Published March 27, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT
Rose Wild speaking at the latest Long Story Short event at 3S Artspace in Portsmouth, N.H.

NHPR is excited to present Long Story Short, in collaboration with 3S Artspace throughout 2023. This quarterly storytelling series features local performers from across the region. Segments are based on themes that allow each participant to bring their own unique experiences to life.

Long Story Short: Back to Normal was recorded before a live audience on March 8, 2023.

Have you ever dreaded going back to work after a great vacation? Or what about returning to society after the worst of COVID-19, and “normal” doesn't mean a thing? This show aims to discover whatever “back to normal” means for different people, how “normal" changes, and how we try to find “normalcy” in our lives.

Featured storytellers:

  • Rose Wild, occupational therapist & avid storyteller
  • Ryan Chiavetta, writer & bar trivia champion,
  • Katie Lianza, English teacher, mom, wife and former Peace Corps volunteer
  • Brooke Williams, essay writer for NYT and NPR

The next Long Story Short live event at 3sArtspace is on June 8th, 202, and it themed: Portsmouth: Past Present & Future.

Ryan Chiavetta telling his story at 3sArtspace on March 8, 2023

NHPR will broadcast Long Story Short: Back to Normal later in the month of March, 2023.

Follow Long Story Short on Facebook.

Check out the Long Story Short podcast.

Get tickets for the next event, here!

