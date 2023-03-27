Long Story Short: What does getting back to 'normal' mean?
NHPR is excited to present Long Story Short, in collaboration with 3S Artspace throughout 2023. This quarterly storytelling series features local performers from across the region. Segments are based on themes that allow each participant to bring their own unique experiences to life.
Long Story Short: Back to Normal was recorded before a live audience on March 8, 2023.
Have you ever dreaded going back to work after a great vacation? Or what about returning to society after the worst of COVID-19, and “normal” doesn't mean a thing? This show aims to discover whatever “back to normal” means for different people, how “normal" changes, and how we try to find “normalcy” in our lives.
Featured storytellers:
- Rose Wild, occupational therapist & avid storyteller
- Ryan Chiavetta, writer & bar trivia champion,
- Katie Lianza, English teacher, mom, wife and former Peace Corps volunteer
- Brooke Williams, essay writer for NYT and NPR
The next Long Story Short live event at 3sArtspace is on June 8th, 202, and it themed: Portsmouth: Past Present & Future.
NHPR will broadcast Long Story Short: Back to Normal later in the month of March, 2023.
