Long Story Short: What does getting back to 'normal' mean?

Long Story Short: Back to Normal was recorded before a live audience on March 8, 2023.

Have you ever dreaded going back to work after a great vacation? Or what about returning to society after the worst of COVID-19, and “normal” doesn't mean a thing? This show aims to discover whatever “back to normal” means for different people, how “normal" changes, and how we try to find “normalcy” in our lives.

Featured storytellers:



Rose Wild, occupational therapist & avid storyteller

Ryan Chiavetta, writer & bar trivia champion

Katie Lianza, English teacher, mom, wife and former Peace Corps volunteer

Brooke Williams, essay writer for NYT and NPR

The next Long Story Short live event at 3sArtspace is on June 8th, 202, and it themed: Portsmouth: Past Present & Future.

Zoe Kay / Ryan Chiavetta telling his story at 3sArtspace on March 8, 2023

NHPR will broadcast Long Story Short: Back to Normal later in the month of March, 2023.

