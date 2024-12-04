Meet NHPR's new Youth and Education Reporter

NHPR is very excited to introduce our new Senior Youth and Education Reporter, Annmarie Timmins!

Annmarie joined the team in October after two-plus decades of experience reporting in New Hampshire. We recently sat down with her to learn a little bit more about her and her new role at NHPR. Here's a transcript of that interview.

Congratulations on your new position at NHPR as the Senior Youth and Education Reporter! What will your role entail?

I’m thinking broadly about this beat. I want to hear from listeners about policy decisions that impact all types of education, from homeschooling to public schools. But I also want to know more about the day-to-day experiences of educators, kids, and their families. What are they worried about? What is working really well for them? What issues are law makers and the media missing? I know from my few years as a school counselor in New Hampshire, that the story of “education and youth” is really rich and interesting - and not captured that well by the media.

Are there any certain stories or demographics that you are hoping to report on?

I’m most excited to make connections with teachers, students, and their families. I enjoy talking to lawmakers and policy makers but they are not the experts. I believe the experts for a news story are the people living the issue you are writing about. Here, those experts are educators, students, and families, and I want to hear more from them.

What brought you to NHPR in the first place?

I was looking for a newsroom that is ambitious, deeply talented, collaborative, and fun. I wanted strong editors who could help me grow a small idea into a bigger one and puzzle through complicated reporting challenges. I was also excited - and daunted - by the challenge of learning the audio side of storytelling.

Because I’ve worked alongside NHPR reporters and editors during my two-plus decades with the Concord Monitor and the New Hampshire Bulletin, I knew I’d find all that here. Often you take a job and hope it’s as good as you imagine. Here I was certain.

Annmarie atop Bondcliff in Lincoln, NH.

Tell us about yourself. Are you originally from New Hampshire?

I am. I grew up in Loudon, studied journalism at UNH, and have spent my reporting career here. I came close to leaving New Hampshire for bigger journalism markets a couple of times but came to my senses. When the economics of print journalism hit the Concord Monitor, I switched gears, went back to school, and became a school counselor. That was the hardest job I’ve ever had. I missed reporting every day and I found my way back to it.

Can you describe yourself in three words?

Curious, determined, and adventurous

Outside of work, what are some of your passions?

I love traveling, especially to places with Roman ruins. Turkey was a highlight and Tunisia is on the list. I never get tired of camping in the White Mountains or crafting with my cats beside me. I don’t like cooking - so I always say yes to dinner parties.

What’s one thing you recommend everyone do or see in New Hampshire?

The summit of Bondcliff was the highlight of completing New Hampshire’s 48 4,000 footers. I can’t think of a better place to be.