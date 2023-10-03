SAG-AFTRA Bargaining Unit and NHPR Reach a Three-Year Contract Agreement

Yesterday, the members of NHPR’s SAG-AFTRA bargaining unit ratified a three-year contract with New Hampshire Public Radio. While the collective bargaining agreement is still subject to review by the regional and national offices of SAG-AFTRA, it is expected to be approved and take effect in the next few weeks.

“Thanks to the hard work and good will of everyone involved, this agreement meets the shared objectives we outlined when NHPR voluntarily recognized the union in the summer of 2021 - namely, to persist in producing ambitious journalism in the public interest, and, in the process, be a great place to work for all our employees,” said Jim Schachter, NHPR’s president and chief executive officer.

The contract terms reinforce NHPR’s values of equity and fairness, enhance NHPR’s competitiveness in the market for talented staff, and keep NHPR on track to remain economically sustainable. Roughly half the staff - primarily reporters, producers, and hosts - are members of the SAG-AFTRA bargaining unit.

“Now more than ever, the people NHPR serves - in New Hampshire and beyond - need the incisive reporting and engaging content that our journalists produce daily and that every single staff member across NHPR makes possible,” Schachter said. ”As we have through the negotiating process, we look forward to moving ahead as partners to fulfill our vision of enriching lives and building stronger communities through trustworthy journalism.”