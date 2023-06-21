NHPR’s Summer Raffle is back and bigger than ever!

Today, June 21, marks the first day of summer! A time to enjoy with friends and family, take long drives on the longest days of the year, and listen to your favorite public radio station. For many NHPR listeners, another tradition comes to mind: the Summer Raffle.

NHPR’s Summer Raffle has been a long-standing tradition since 1992. Going on its 31st year, the raffle is a summer tradition for listeners in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and Massachusetts.

NHPR supporters in NH, VT, ME, and MA are eligible to win, and can purchase a ticket to the Summer Raffle for as little as $50. In fact, a single raffle ticket has been $50 since the inception of the raffle. There are deals for those wanting more than one ticket: 3 tickets for $100, 6 tickets for $150, and so on. Those who purchase raffle tickets can win many prizes, including: $2,000 in gas cards to a local gas station of their choice or $2,000 in electric vehicle charging, an Electra Townie Go Step-Thru electric bike donated by S&W Sports (this is the first time offering an electric bike as a Summer Raffle prize), Scenic Railroads of Arizona: Sedona & Grand Canyon donated by Road Scholar (this is our first time offering a trip as a Summer Raffle prize), and the Grand Prize: $35,000 towards a car at Grappone Automotive Group OR $25,000 in cash- the largest grand prize NHPR has ever offered!

The funds raised during NHPR’s Summer Raffle are used to support local, national, and international news stories, programming, podcasts and entertainment each and every day. NHPR, a 5013C non-profit, is New Hampshire’s only National Public Radio station.