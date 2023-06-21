© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift to support independent journalism in the Granite State.
Inside NHPR
Station News

NHPR’s Summer Raffle is back and bigger than ever!

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Beth Szelog
Published June 21, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT

Today, June 21, marks the first day of summer! A time to enjoy with friends and family, take long drives on the longest days of the year, and listen to your favorite public radio station. For many NHPR listeners, another tradition comes to mind: the Summer Raffle.

NHPR’s Summer Raffle has been a long-standing tradition since 1992. Going on its 31st year, the raffle is a summer tradition for listeners in New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and Massachusetts.

NHPR supporters in NH, VT, ME, and MA are eligible to win, and can purchase a ticket to the Summer Raffle for as little as $50. In fact, a single raffle ticket has been $50 since the inception of the raffle. There are deals for those wanting more than one ticket: 3 tickets for $100, 6 tickets for $150, and so on. Those who purchase raffle tickets can win many prizes, including: $2,000 in gas cards to a local gas station of their choice or $2,000 in electric vehicle charging, an Electra Townie Go Step-Thru electric bike donated by S&W Sports (this is the first time offering an electric bike as a Summer Raffle prize), Scenic Railroads of Arizona: Sedona & Grand Canyon donated by Road Scholar (this is our first time offering a trip as a Summer Raffle prize), and the Grand Prize: $35,000 towards a car at Grappone Automotive Group OR $25,000 in cash- the largest grand prize NHPR has ever offered! 

The funds raised during NHPR’s Summer Raffle are used to support local, national, and international news stories, programming, podcasts and entertainment each and every day. NHPR, a 5013C non-profit, is New Hampshire’s only National Public Radio station.

Looking to support NHPR without buying a ticket? Consider joining as a sustaining member, and providing ongoing, monthly support for everything you love from NHPR.

Inside NHPR
Beth Szelog
See stories by Beth Szelog

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.