© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift to support independent journalism in the Granite State.
Inside NHPR
Station News

NHPR reporting honored at the NHPA Distinguished Journalism Contest

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published June 21, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT

New Hampshire Public Radio received five first-place awards, three second-place awards, and six third-place awards at the New Hampshire Press Association’s annual Distinguished Journalism contest on June 15.

Each year, the Press Association honors news outlets, individual journalists, editors and photographers throughout the New Hampshire media industry. Award-winning entries spanned the 2022 calendar year.

NHPR was nominated in the Class 1 category, with other larger media organizations. Other categories include college journalists, traditional print and broadcast outlets,and digital media outlets. The event was held at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

NHPR’s winning submissions:

Best Use of Audio or Podcast:

1st place - Justine Paradis- The cold water dippers of Maine 

2nd place - Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy - The Shadow Docket

3rd place - Felix Poon - Life and Death at a Human Decomposition Facility

Best Use of Video:

1st place - Dan Tuohy - False alarm at the nuclear power plant

2nd place -Gaby Lozada, Maria Aguirre, Daniela Allee - Visibles: NH’s Latino community

3rd place - Dan Tuohy - Going to extremes: Subzero surfers

1st place - Feature Writing - Sarah Gibson - In search of teacher diversity

1st place - Political - Todd Bookman- Oath Keepers among us

1st place - Best Use of Social Media - Sara Plourde, Zoey Knox, Casey McDermott -In Our Backyard

3rd place - Best Use of Social Media - Dan Tuohy - False alarm at nuclear plant

2nd place - Arts & Entertainment - Sarah Gibson - Keeping the Magic Alive

3rd place - General News - Gaby Lozada - A good haircut transcends language

3rd place - Investigative -Lauren Chooljian - Sexual misconduct at substance misuse recovery facilities

3rd place - Health Reporting - Alli Fam -Zero restraint

The New Hampshire Press Association serves to promote, recognize and develop journalism throughout the state. Congratulations to all the New Hampshire journalists honored in this year’s competition!

Inside NHPR
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.