NHPR reporting honored at the NHPA Distinguished Journalism Contest
New Hampshire Public Radio received five first-place awards, three second-place awards, and six third-place awards at the New Hampshire Press Association’s annual Distinguished Journalism contest on June 15.
Each year, the Press Association honors news outlets, individual journalists, editors and photographers throughout the New Hampshire media industry. Award-winning entries spanned the 2022 calendar year.
NHPR was nominated in the Class 1 category, with other larger media organizations. Other categories include college journalists, traditional print and broadcast outlets,and digital media outlets. The event was held at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.
NHPR’s winning submissions:
Best Use of Audio or Podcast:
1st place - Justine Paradis- The cold water dippers of Maine
2nd place - Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy - The Shadow Docket
3rd place - Felix Poon - Life and Death at a Human Decomposition Facility
Best Use of Video:
1st place - Dan Tuohy - False alarm at the nuclear power plant
2nd place -Gaby Lozada, Maria Aguirre, Daniela Allee - Visibles: NH’s Latino community
3rd place - Dan Tuohy - Going to extremes: Subzero surfers
1st place - Feature Writing - Sarah Gibson - In search of teacher diversity
1st place - Political - Todd Bookman- Oath Keepers among us
1st place - Best Use of Social Media - Sara Plourde, Zoey Knox, Casey McDermott -In Our Backyard
3rd place - Best Use of Social Media - Dan Tuohy - False alarm at nuclear plant
2nd place - Arts & Entertainment - Sarah Gibson - Keeping the Magic Alive
3rd place - General News - Gaby Lozada - A good haircut transcends language
3rd place - Investigative -Lauren Chooljian - Sexual misconduct at substance misuse recovery facilities
3rd place - Health Reporting - Alli Fam -Zero restraint
The New Hampshire Press Association serves to promote, recognize and develop journalism throughout the state. Congratulations to all the New Hampshire journalists honored in this year’s competition!