NHPR reporting honored at the NHPA Distinguished Journalism Contest

New Hampshire Public Radio received five first-place awards, three second-place awards, and six third-place awards at the New Hampshire Press Association’s annual Distinguished Journalism contest on June 15.

Each year, the Press Association honors news outlets, individual journalists, editors and photographers throughout the New Hampshire media industry. Award-winning entries spanned the 2022 calendar year.

NHPR was nominated in the Class 1 category, with other larger media organizations. Other categories include college journalists, traditional print and broadcast outlets,and digital media outlets. The event was held at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

NHPR’s winning submissions:

Best Use of Audio or Podcast:

1st place - Justine Paradis- The cold water dippers of Maine

2nd place - Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy - The Shadow Docket

3rd place - Felix Poon - Life and Death at a Human Decomposition Facility

Best Use of Video:

1st place - Dan Tuohy - False alarm at the nuclear power plant

2nd place -Gaby Lozada, Maria Aguirre, Daniela Allee - Visibles: NH’s Latino community

3rd place - Dan Tuohy - Going to extremes: Subzero surfers

1st place - Feature Writing - Sarah Gibson - In search of teacher diversity

1st place - Political - Todd Bookman- Oath Keepers among us

1st place - Best Use of Social Media - Sara Plourde, Zoey Knox, Casey McDermott - In Our Backyard

3rd place - Best Use of Social Media - Dan Tuohy - False alarm at nuclear plant

2nd place - Arts & Entertainment - Sarah Gibson - Keeping the Magic Alive

3rd place - General News - Gaby Lozada - A good haircut transcends language

3rd place - Investigative -Lauren Chooljian - Sexual misconduct at substance misuse recovery facilities

3rd place - Health Reporting - Alli Fam - Zero restraint

The New Hampshire Press Association serves to promote, recognize and develop journalism throughout the state. Congratulations to all the New Hampshire journalists honored in this year’s competition!