© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get 2 limited-edition podcast mugs when you make a sustaining gift of $8 or more per month today!
Inside NHPR
Station News

Applications are open for 2023 NHAB Student Broadcaster Scholarship Program

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published February 15, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST
scholarship2021.jpg

Applications are open for the 2023 NHAB Student Broadcaster Scholarship Program. Deadline for submission is Friday, April 21, 2023.

NHAB is committed to furthering the broadcast industry by helping New Hampshire’s best and brightest students pursue a career in broadcasting.

Students who are permanent residents of New Hampshire and plan to be, or are, enrolled at an accredited institution of higher learning are encouraged to apply for the NHAB’s Broadcaster Scholarship Program. NHAB awards $2,500 scholarships to students pursuing a career in over-the-air broadcasting. In addition, a $5,000 scholarship is awarded in honor of the former President of the NHAB, Al Sprague.

Interested students can apply here.

Inside NHPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.