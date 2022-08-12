NPR’s Nina Totenberg is coming to Writers on a New England Stage on September 21st

NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth will present Writers on a New England Stage with Nina Totenberg on Wednesday, September 21 at 7pm to discuss her new hardcover, Dinners with Ruth! The conversation will be hosted by Hannah McCarthy , co-host of NHPR’s Civics 101 . For more information and to buy tickets click HERE .

"Celebrated NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg delivers an extraordinary memoir of her personal successes, struggles, and life-affirming relationships, including her beautiful friendship of nearly fifty years with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg."

Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed news magazines All Things Considered , Morning Edition , and Weekend Edition .

Totenberg's coverage of the Supreme Court and legal affairs won her widespread recognition. She is often featured in documentaries — most recently RBG — that deal with issues before the court. As Newsweek put it, "The mainstays [of NPR] are Morning Edition and All Things Considered. But the creme de la creme is Nina Totenberg."

Writers on a New England Stage is a partnership between NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth.

Half lecture, half intimate conversation, Writers on a New England Stage brings world-class authors to New Hampshire to read from their latest works and talk about themselves, their creative process, and their stories.

This award-winning series, launched in 2005, has presented such celebrated authors as Dan Brown, Margaret Atwood, Stephen King, USSC Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Judy Blume, Tom Brokaw, Jodi Picoult, and David McCullough; all on stage at The Music Hall’s Historic Theater in downtown Portsmouth, NH. Each literary evening features an author presentation followed by an onstage interview with a New Hampshire Public Radio host. Live music is performed by the award-winning house band Dreadnaught. Shows are rebroadcast on New Hampshire Public Radio.

