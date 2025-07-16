Thousands of Afghans secretly relocated to the U.K. following data breach
The British government hid a plan to rescue thousands of Afghans who assisted its troops after a data breach exposed them to Taliban retaliation.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The British government hid a plan to rescue thousands of Afghans who assisted its troops after a data breach exposed them to Taliban retaliation.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.