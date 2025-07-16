© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Sarah McCammon
July 16, 2025

Inflation picked up in June as tariffs begin to bite, how QAnon conspiracy theorists are reacting to Trump's handling of the Epstein case, Senate to debate cuts to public broadcasting and foreign aid.

