Israel strikes Syria's capital Damascus

By NPR's International Desk
Published July 16, 2025 at 9:51 AM EDT
Updated July 16, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israel on Wednesday conducted airstrikes in downtown Damascus, the Syrian capital.

The Israeli military said the targets included Syria's military headquarters in Damascus as well as another military target near the Syrian presidential palace.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz posted a video on X of a TV news live shot in Damascus in which a building is seen exploding behind the presenter. "The painful strikes have begun," Katz wrote.

Syria's Health Ministry said one person was killed and 28 injured from the strikes.

A man walks in front of the heavily damaged Syrian military headquarters in Damascus, following Israeli strikes on Wednesday.
Louai Beshara / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
A man walks in front of the heavily damaged Syrian military headquarters in Damascus, following Israeli strikes on Wednesday.

The strikes came amid ongoing tensions in southwest Syria, home to the minority Druze, whose community straddles the border between Israel-occupied Golan Heights and Syria. The Syrian military joined Bedouin militias in clashes against the Druze.

Israel struck the Syrian military there on Monday and Tuesday in what they said was an effort to protect the Druze and keep the Syrian side of the border demilitarized.

Earlier Wednesday, U.S. special envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said the administration condemned the violence in southern Syria's city of Sweida and called on all parties to de-escalate and negotiate a ceasefire.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

NPR's International Desk
