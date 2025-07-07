100 years after evolution went on trial, the Scopes case still reverberates
A century after a famous trial that centered on the teaching of evolution, science continues to be at the center of contentious public debates.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A century after a famous trial that centered on the teaching of evolution, science continues to be at the center of contentious public debates.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.