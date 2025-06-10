© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stand with NHPR and protect public media with a donation today!

Dire conditions plague overcrowded detention centers that ICE is sending LA migrants to

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 10, 2025 at 11:41 AM EDT

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has already deported some of the people picked up in raids that triggered protests in Los Angeles. Those that weren’t sent back to the countries they came from are headed to detention centers that ICE admits are overcrowded.

NPR’s Jasmine Garsd joins us to discuss the conditions inside these detention centers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.