Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep
Published June 6, 2025 at 5:08 AM EDT

Feud erupts between President Trump and former adviser Elon Musk, CBO says Trump's tariffs could cut U.S. deficit by $2.8 trillion over 10 years, migrant detainees stage protest at facility in Miami.

